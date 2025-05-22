Six years later: Advocates demand action in death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places

BIG HORN — Six years after the death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, family and friends are still fighting for justice.

No one has been charged in her death. Last year, one man was charged with assault in connection with two people who were with Stops Pretty Places when she disappeared.

He's scheduled for sentencing in those cases in August, but advocates for Stops Pretty Places say they are frustrated that no progress has been made in her case.

Stops Pretty Places's grandma, Yolanda Fraser, described her as loyal, loving, and fearless.

“I really miss listening to her, having her around,” Fraser said earlier this week.

Stop Pretty Places disappeared on Aug. 24, 2019. Five days later, her body was found in a Hardin backyard on the corner of Range View Drive and Mitchell Avenue.

“My granddaughter didn't live. She didn't make it out of that situation alive,” Fraser said.

Charlene Sleeper, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s advocate, said, “Justice for Kaysera is actually a movement in and of itself. And it really has inspired other families to take the initiative in finding justice in their own cases.”

Sleeper said that law enforcement was aware of the location where Stops Pretty Places was found but did not notify the family until Sept.11, 2019.

According to Sleeper, a proper investigation was not conducted, making the situation more difficult. Stops Pretty Places's body was cremated.

“That's one of the things that goes against Crow tribal beliefs. And so unfortunately, she was cremated,” Sleeper said.

As a result, the family will never know the significance of her injuries or the true circumstances behind her death.

Stops Pretty Places's death was ultimately ruled as suspicious, with the cause of death marked as undetermined.

“I feel that she was murdered. That she is murdered. And there's really mysterious circumstances surrounding the whole case,” Fraser added.

Family, friends, and supporters said they will continue to send letters to Big Horn County prosecutors demanding that more be done.