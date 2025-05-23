Family safe after fire starts in camper, damages home

A family is safe after Billings fire crews say a fire badly damaged a home.

MTN News was on-scene as crews worked to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire started at a property on Cactus Drive just off of Rimrock Rd. and near 13th Street.

The battalion chief on-scene says the fire started in a camper trailer next to the house and was in danger of moving to other structures.

The camper appears to be a total loss.

All of the people and pets inside the home were able to make it out safely.

The deputy fire marshal says the house nearby did take significant damage, along with a garage and a vehicle.

Crews were able to stop it from spreading throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

