Friday Headlines: Billings animal shelter, Apartment fight, New fire station

'An extra strain': Help for Homeless Pets looking for more space in Billings

Help for Homeless Pets hoping to relocate shelter due to influx in animals

BILLINGS - A Billings animal shelter caring for more than 100 pets is scrambling to find a new home after being forced from their building of 25 years due to dangerous conditions.

Staff at Help for Homeless Pets say they must leave their current facility because of electrical problems, a leaky roof, and walls that are caving in.

The deteriorating conditions have made the building unsafe for both animals and staff.

The shelter hopes to relocate to the former Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter space on Monad Road, which is owned by the city.

City leaders have expressed openness to the proposal, but several hurdles remain before any move can take place.

The urgent situation puts the welfare of more than 100 animals currently in the shelter's care at risk as staff work to secure alternative housing.

Park City residents clamor for solution for 'eyesore' property

Park City property irritates residents as court action continues

PARK CITY - The owner of Park City's troubled Homestead Apartment Complex appeared in court but left without a ruling on his ongoing legal battles.

Gary Weitz has faced continuous legal challenges over the property, including raw sewage contamination that affected the local school's well water supply.

The contamination issue has raised serious health and safety concerns for the surrounding community.

During the court hearing, the county argued that the building lacks proper inspection documentation.

Weitz's defense team countered that he has encountered difficulties finding an acceptable inspector to evaluate the property.

The judge indicated he needs additional time to review his previous order before making a decision on the case.

Construction underway for new fire station in Miles City

Construction underway for new fire station in Miles City

MILES CITY - Construction has begun on a new $5 million fire station in Miles City, ending years of substandard working conditions for local firefighters.

Voters approved bond funding for the project two years ago after the old station was declared unsafe.

The dangerous conditions forced firefighters to operate out of modular homes for more than five years while the city worked to secure funding and approval for the replacement facility.

The new fire station will consolidate all operations under one roof and include a dedicated training center for firefighters.

The modern facility represents a significant upgrade from the temporary modular structures that have housed the department's operations.

Construction crews expect to complete the project by next June, finally providing Miles City firefighters with a permanent, safe facility to serve the community.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and windy Friday with a chance of rain

