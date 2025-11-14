Park City residents clamor for solution for 'eyesore' property

Residents in Park City describe the Homestead apartment building owned by Gary Weitz as a huge problem for the community, saying it's dangerous and has caused problems for nearby residents.

Park City property irritates residents as court action continues

"I mean it's an absolute eyesore, and he doesn't care about anybody but himself. There's garbage everywhere. It's nasty," said Park City resident and neighbor Ben Goldy.

"The bar could not serve water because of the sewage going into the water from there, and it has happened more than once," said Lee Ann Wood, who calls Park City home.

"He's had raw sewage on the ground. We've been fighting this guy for years and years and years," said Goldy.

Goldy says the court ordered Weitz to remove two trailers he put on the property. While he initially complied, they returned months later. Residents told Q2 Thursday this type of behavior from Weitz has become normal.

"As far as I know, the sewer is broken in the ground. When they tested all the water in town, the water in town was bad, but the minute the judge made him move those trailers out, the water started clearing up," Goldy said.

"He got rid of them and brought most of it and then brought two back. At one point, I remember seeing an extension cord out to one of the trailers for power," said Wood.

The Stillwater County Board of Health has sued Weitz, with the goal of forcing him to make an adequate inspection of the property.

On Thursday, the county argued the building doesn’t currently have a suitable inspection, though Weitz's defense attorney argued he has had a difficult time finding an inspector the court and county would accept.

Stillwater County Judge Matthew J. Wald didn’t rule Thursday, saying he needed to review his last order and the stipulation of inspection.

Until then, residents say they do not expect much to change.