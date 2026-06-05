Friday Headlines: Attorney General, Screwworm parasite, Deadly crash

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, June 5
Trump backs Blanche for AG despite bipartisan opposition
President Trump is backing acting Attorney General Todd Blanche for the permanent role, even as lawmakers from both parties push back over a $1.8 billion "weaponization fund."
Trump also clarified that his selection of Bill Pulte as acting intelligence director is temporary, as lawmakers question Pulte's qualifications to oversee 18 intelligence agencies.
Screwworm parasite confirmed in Texas, threatening Montana cattle
A flesh-eating parasite known as screwworm has been confirmed in a Texas calf for the first time in decades, health officials say, raising alarm for the U.S. cattle industry — including Montana's massive ranching operations.
U.S. cattle herds are already at 75-year lows. Experts say an outbreak could drive beef prices even higher, which could hit Montana's cattle industry hard.
The USDA has banned Mexican cattle imports and is using proactive measures in response to the threat. Ranchers in Montana are being urged to closely monitor their herds.
Deadly Billings crash prompts safety review at dangerous intersection
BILLINGS - A deadly crash at one of Billings' most dangerous intersections is sparking urgent safety changes.
Danette Jane Hill, 67, was killed at 36th Street West and Monad Road on Monday.
The city is now using a new crash-tracking dashboard to identify trouble spots and fast-track safety improvements.
Officials say Hill's death could expedite plans for a roundabout or curb extensions at the intersection.
Q2 WEATHER
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and sunny Friday
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