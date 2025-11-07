Friday Headlines: Airport delays, SNAP delays, Massive crane

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Nov. 7

FAA announces upcoming flight reductions, could affect Billings airport

BILLINGS - FAA officials say they will reduce 10% of air traffic at 40 major U.S. airports, potentially impacting flights at Billings Logan International Airport.

According to officials at Billings Logan International Airport, the cuts could delay flights in and out of Billings, but delays are not guaranteed.

The director of aviation and transit says he anticipates continued professionalism from his staff and recommends travelers stay in touch with their air carrier for any changes to their flights.

SNAP delay drives sharp increase in Billings school food insecurity programs

BILLINGS - Billings School District officials say they are scrambling to meet demand for the district's backpack meals program as delayed SNAP benefits continue to hit families.

More than 70 new students signed up for the program in just the past week as the government shutdown leaves children without food over weekends.

At Bench Elementary, nearly 50% of students already rely on the program, the highest in the district.

Massive crane doing big work at St. Vincent hospital in Billings

BILLINGS - Progress is visible at the new St. Vincent Regional Hospital construction site in Billings, where a massive crane now towers over the project.

The million-pound Manitowoc crane with its 400-foot boom will lift 4,000 tons of steel, all made right here in Billings by True North Steel.

The new hospital is designed to serve the community for the next 50 to 100 years.

