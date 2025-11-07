Airport director says FAA flight reductions could cause delays in Billings

BILLINGS— The FAA announced Wednesday it will reduce 10% of air traffic in 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday, which could affect the airport in Billings.

According to Director of Aviation and Transit at Billings Logan International Airport Jeff Roach, it's likely the ripple effect of the reductions will delay flight in and out of Billings, but it's no guarantee.

Watch to see how the Billings airport is reacting to the reductions:

FAA announces upcoming flight reductions, could affect Billings airport

“Nine of the 10 out-of-state hubs that are served from Billings are on the list of 40 airports that are going to be impacted if this 10% reduction in flight activity occurs at those airports, so there is a likelihood that we may see some delays or cancellations as a part of this overall disruption to the air service,” said Roach Thursday afternoon.

The reductions are due to the 37-day government shutdown, which has resulted in air traffic employees working without pay. According to Roach, air traffic employees have continued to come to work in Billings.

“We anticipate that they'll continue to be professional and continue to come to work, understanding that the government shutdown hopefully will be temporary and be resolved in the near future,” said Roach.

Vanessa Willardson Billings Logan International Airport baggage check-in area

“I would encourage everyone who plans to travel over the next several days until the government shutdown is resolved to go ahead and continue to contact their air carrier and keep in touch with their carrier about their flight status,” he added.

Flight delays have been occurring throughout the shutdown, and they are increasing. According to FlightAware data, 4,345 flights within, into or out of the country were delayed Wednesday.

By Thursday at 5:30 p.m., that number soared to 5,901 delays.

Dan Dragan, who is flying with United Airlines from Billings to Milwaukee with layovers in Denver, said the delays have made him concerned.

Vanessa Willardson Dan Dragan

“Denver being a major hub, (is) probably going to be affected more, so I'm definitely worried about that since it'll be in the midst of these delayed and canceled flights. We don't really know what to expect, so come Sunday, Monday night, you'll know I'll be watching the flights as closely as possible and just hoping for the best so I can get back home,” said Dragan, who works at Q2 News as a senior producer.