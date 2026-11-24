BILLINGS — For the holiday rush, Billings Logan International Airport is now running a free shuttle, connecting its farthest parking with the terminal.

See the new airport shuttle here:

Free holiday shuttle returns at Billings airport, adding hundreds of overflow parking spaces for travelers

The shuttle takes travelers from the economy parking lot, past long-term parking and straight to the airport doors.

For many who fly in and out of Billings, finding a place to park has been a persistent frustration.

"Parking's real tough, especially if we're going to NFR and trying to find a long-term place. Short term is bad, too…" Billings resident Kurt Finnecum said.

GRACE HARVEY/MTN NEWS Billings resident Kurt Finnecum talks about his experiences with parking a BIL. Finnecum and his wife are snowbirds, traveling back and forth between Billings and Phoenix, AZ, where they own a winter home.

Finnecum knows that struggle well. He lives in Billings, but spends his winters in Phoenix and flies in and out frequently.

"It's tough to find a place," Finnecum said.

And parking is not a new challenge for the Billings airport. In 2024, holiday travel pushed parking beyond airport lots, with cars lining Airport Road and spilling onto grassy areas.

MTN NEWS Cars pictured parked along Airport RD during the holiday rush of 2024.

Airport officials say they're working to meet the growing need.

This year's newly expanded airport shuttle parking a mile from the terminal adds another 300 spaces for those peak travel periods.

"We can't build for the peak travel periods. So we use the shuttle as an operational way to deal with expanding beyond our existing parking in front of the terminal area," Airport Director Jeff Roach said.

The shuttle will run through Jan. 16, picking passengers up from economy parking and, as demand grows, the new overflow lot.

"The shuttle right now goes to the economy lot kiosk, picks up passengers and drops passengers off there. As that economy lot fills up, then we'll expand out to the new remote shuttle parking lot," Roach said.

That remote lot is about a mile from the terminal, with gated parking, lighting and security cameras.

"We typically expand beyond our existing capacity about 300 spaces. So we have about 1,600 spaces in front of the terminal and the air traffic control tower area," Roach said.

And with more than 3,000 passengers typically moving through the airport the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, officials expect those extra spaces to matter.

When asked about his thoughts on the new shuttle: "That will help a lot…good to hear," Finnecum said.

As a longer-term addition, a future parking garage is included in the airport's five-year capital improvement plan, announced in early 2026 as part of a $110 million upgrade effort.

