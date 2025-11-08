Former Feedlot owner's daughter shares positive memories after fire as investigation continues

Tara Bolte says the Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd is part of the legacy of her father, former owner Mike Bolte, who died in May. She also worked at the restaurant in high school and college and says seeing it burn down was devastating.

"He got really sick. He was still there every day, cleaning, running errands, doing what he could, even though I know he was in excruciating pain. He found his people, his family at that restaurant and to watch all of that burn up is gut-wrenching," Bolte said.

The restaurant went under a contract for deed to sell to Vanessa Voldseth back in October. Bolte says renovations were wrapping up, and she was almost ready to open under a new name when the fire happened on Monday, Nov. 3.

"The new name was going to be the Crooked Creek Steakhouse, and the plan was to continue running it as a steakhouse. It was still going to have a bar and casino," said Bolte.

Activity at the site continues days after the fire.

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Sheriff Mike Linder says interviews are still being conducted and collected evidence is pending analysis.

On Friday, a crew from Servpro, a cleanup and restoration company, were boarding up what's left of the steakhouse and said they were sent to preserve the scene for further investigation.

"We want to find out what the cause is and get to the bottom of everything. So, we really appreciate all of the fire and law enforcement help that we've received," Bolte said.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Bolte hopes she and those in Shepherd will be able to have a pillar of their community restored.

"We'll be obviously working with the insurance companies and trying to determine where we go from here essentially. I do believe the new owner wants to rebuild, but we'll just have to see how everything plays out," said Bolte.

