Former fair consultant says MontanaFair could save taxpayers with free admission

BILLINGS- As MontanaFair officials celebrate what they've called the event’s "biggest year yet", a former fair consultant says it could be even bigger if admission were free.

MontanaFair executives say they need the proceeds from the admission at the gates to make future improvements at MetraPark, but Tom Aldrich, who spent years working for the Western Montana Fair in Missoula, says taxpayers’ dollars could be saved otherwise.

Aldrich was at the helm for the Western Montana Fair from 2016 to 2019 and then worked as a consultant in 2020.

“That gate charge is a big barrier to people in lower income, elderly, disabled, as well as people with big families,” Aldrich said this week.

At that time, he pushed the Missoula County Commission to open the gates to fair goers for free, running an analysis to see how free fair admission could impact costs.

“People would keep coming back for more,” he said. “And when you get through that barrier where you don’t have to pay to get through the gate, you feel like you’re getting a better deal and you’re probably going to spend more money on all the attractions.”

After that test run year, Aldrich said commissioners voted to keep free fair admission permanent.

Because that year, the move paid off.

Attendance went up by 24% concession sales saw an increase of 16%. Tickets sold for the carnival went up 19%.

“We simplified operations so we were able to lower our expenses while having a slightly lower revenue stream, and it cost the taxpayers $30,000 less that year,” said Aldrich.

This year, MontanaFair officials say, overall, they’re on track to set another record event.

Tim Goodrich, with MontanaFair said they’re currently compiling and finalizing all the numbers for the 2024 fair and expect to release those next week and discuss with the public the vision and future of MontanaFair. He declined to comment for this story. MTN News also left a message seeking comment from Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones, which was not returned.

The cost of entry on a normal day at MontanaFair is $12 for adults, and those with the fair say it is estimated to generate 30% of annual revenue for the venue.

So, when things are this good, why change it? Aldrich says, why not?

“The public’s money is in their hands, and it is a risk,” he said. “There’s a good chance that the free admission surge in attendance is going to make you money.”