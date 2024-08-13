Where the fees go: 30% of Metra revenue comes from MontanaFair admissions

BILLINGS — With some fairs around the country, including those in Helena and Missoula not charging entry fees, some guests are left to wonder: Why does MontanaFair in Billings have a fee associated with entry?

“Why wouldn’t they just make the wristband cost more? – instead of making you have to pay entry and then walk all the way over, and then walk to the ticket booth," said Rowan Hackett, while snacking on a fair corn dog.

Tim Goodridge, the assistant general manager of MetraPark said the fair is estimated to generate approximately 30% of annual revenue for the venue.

“We want to improve the grounds here. We’re talking about outdoor arenas next year, we’re talking about maintenance, we gotta replace all of the HVAC units on top of the building," said Goodridge.

The cost of entry on a normal day at MontanaFair is $12, which is thought to add pressure for families with several members attending the fair, given the costs of food, games, and rides inside.

“It’s a little bit (of a) high price," said Berry Bergen, who was attending the fair for senior day, which waved his admission. “You gotta make some money somehow."

Goodridge said his team has considered the impact of price on the community, hence the various deal days. He added that priced admission allows for the additional safety of a "controlled environment" and more accurate attendance metrics.

“You could come in the gates and not spend another dime and it would take you three hours to see all the free things that we have available," said Goodridge, citing live music, acrobatic dogs, and other roaming entertainment.

Hackett did note he believes the cost of the fair experiences are "worth it for all that money."