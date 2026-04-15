Former Coca-Cola warehouse in Billings becomes new campus for addiction recovery

BILLINGS — A Billings nonprofit, Gratitude in Action, is turning a former Coca-Cola warehouse on Billings South Side into a place to help those recovering from addiction, known as a "Campus for Change."

The sprawling facility, located near First Avenue South and State Street, will become a structured pathway that helps people move from crisis to stability.

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Former Coca-Cola warehouse in Billings becomes a new 'Campus for Change'

Currently, Gratitude in Action is spread across the different campuses in the city. Soon the 51,000-square-foot building will bring together recovery housing support, workforce development and social enterprise under the one roof.

Leaders believe the center will not only help people in need but also set the city up for future growth.

"We've got about 29 community partners that are coming alongside with us to provide different sorts of programmatic things, and we're really excited about not only the aspect of what it does for recovery but the ability to bring in our faith-based partners and to bring in local businesses," Terri Todd, founder of Gratitude in Action, said Tuesday.

The new campus will feature an expanded thrift store, a job training center and hospitality training. These programs aim to provide real pathways to employment.