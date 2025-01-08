First Look at Today's Top Stories 1-8-25

Top Stories for 1-8-25

Road rage trial

BILLINGS — The criminal trial involving a road rage case in Billings that ended in a deadly shooting began Tuesday.

It happened two years ago outside just outside the KTVQ studios downtown.

31-year-old Jacob Troxel is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Michael Duran after the two were involved in a dispute while driving.

Court documents show the dispute became physical before Troxel shot Duran several times.

Tuesday morning's proceedings included opening arguments as Troxel claims it all happened in self-defense.

More witnesses are set to take the stand throughout the week.

https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/trial-begins-for-billings-man-accused-in-2022-road-rage-shooting

New Year’s Eve house fire death

BILLINGS — We now know the name of the woman who died in a New Year’s Eve house fire on Billings' south side.

The Yellowstone County coroner's office says 89-year-old Arlene Arispe died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries on Phillip Street.

Arispe's death is being ruled as an accident.

Arispe's granddaughter, Gail, was also seriously injured and is currently in a Denver hospital for burn treatment.

https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/billings-south-side-house-fire-victim-identified

New Lodge Grass center for elders and youth

LODGE GRASS — A Lodge Grass man is looking to combat violence, homelessness and addiction by constructing the area's first youth and elderly center.

The Crow tribal council approved the project proposed by David Blaine. He plans to build a 3,200-square-foot facility to support elders and youth.

Now he must raise more than $90,000 to make it happen.

https://www.ktvq.com/neighborhood-news/indian-country/crow-man-aims-to-raise-over-90-000-for-youth-and-elderly-center-in-lodge-grass