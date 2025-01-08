Crow man aims to raise over $90,000 for youth and elderly center in Lodge Grass

LODGE GRASS — What is currently large, empty field could represent a $93,000 investment for the future of the Lodge Grass community.

In Big Horn County, you'll find Crow Native and active volunteer David Blaine.

He has many passions, including coaching youth sports, carpentry and social justice. But his biggest passion of all is his community.

"I just basically love volunteering anywhere I can help," Blaine said.

Blaine volunteers in many places throughout the reservation.

He particularly loves to host summer movies in the park, offering free food and drinks to community members who may not have access to fast food.

"One of the children that came to my movie here, he told me that it was his first pizza of the summer and probably the last," Blaine said.

But, he's currently working on his largest project of all, a 3,200-square-foot facility to support elders and youth in the Lodge Grass community.

In November, the Lodge Grass City Council approved the project and a plot of land suitable for development.

"David's dreaming big for the kids. So, don't think your dream is too small. It's going to help someone out," says Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney.

The facility is set to be a large open barn at 115 N. Helen St. in Lodge Grass.

The $93,647.91 facility will act as a support center for the elderly and youth on the reservation. The estimate was provided by contractor We Build Structures LLC. Blaine, a Hardin resident, wasn't biased against the location of the facility; he just wanted it to be on the Crow reservation and easily accessible.

"Our youth are our future, and our elders are our history," he said.

The reason for the facility comes from personal experience.

Blaine struggled with addiction for several years, eventually becoming sober seven years ago. He wants to prevent children in his community from following the same path he did, or from experiencing violence and homelessness, like many young men on the reservation.

"If the kids can have somewhere to go, one where they know there's somebody who cares about them, they're going to go all day, every day," Dabney said Tuesday.

Blaine hopes the facility will help youth get involved with volunteer opportunities in their community, stay out of trouble, and become responsible members of society.

The center will house workshops, clubs and sports, free meals, a gymnasium, and a donation center for gently used clothing and shoes.

"(It's) showing the kids their potential. It's not just going to be fun and games," Blaine said.

Blaine said he wants to improve the mental and physical well-being of the children in Lodge Grass, by incorporating three branches of the center: Safety, Kindness, and Productivity.

One plan he brought up Tuesday was to start a program with the kids to volunteer and help out around the community, such as mowing lawns or cooking free meals.

To further support the elderly in the facility, Blaine hopes to hold events, such as Bingo nights, and free meals twice a month.

"We need to get a hold of the kids, man. They're our future," Dabney said.

With a location in mind, approval from the tribal council, and support from the mayor, the largest road bump for the facility is the $93,000 price tag attached to it.

At the start of the new year, Blaine sent letters to several organizations in the Lodge Grass area asking for help. In that document, Blaine lists several statistics about Lodge Grass youth and elderly populations, including that 46% of children in the town are below the poverty line. Thus, a facility as such would be beneficial.

But, nonetheless, it's a plan Blaine hopes he can begin this year.

For donations, questions, and additional information, David Blaine can be contacted through email.