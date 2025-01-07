Billings South Side house fire victim identified

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a woman who died following a house fire on the Billings South Side.

Arlene Arispe, 89, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries she suffered on Dec. 31 when a fire broke out at a residence on Phillip Street. The coroner's office said the woman's death was ruled an accident.

Billings fire officials have released little information about the fire that was reported just after 11 a.m., including a possible cause. But a man who lived in the house told MTN News recently that his wife was also seriously injured in the blaze.

Jason Allard said two days after the fire that he was at work when he got a call about the fire at the residence he shared with his wife Gail and her mother, Arlene.

Gail was found outside the residence in a vehicle and was later flown to a hospital in Denver for treatment for a collapsed lung and severe burns, Allard said.

A recent update to a gofundme for the family set up by a friend states that Gail was continuing to receive treatment in Denver.

