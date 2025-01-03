Billings man struggling with losses after house fire on New Year's Eve

BILLINGS — In an instant, Jason Allard's life was drastically changed after a fire destroyed his home on the Billings South Side, hospitalized his wife and led to the death of his wife's grandmother.

“I'm trying to put on a brave face,” Allard said on Thursday.

Allard was not at home at the time ofthe fire, but his wife Gail, her grandmother Arlene and two dogs were.

“I showed up to work like normal and got a call about 11:50 (a.m.) that there was a fire at the house and that they had found Gail in the vehicle with my dog,” Allard said. “They (the fire department) said that they weren't sure of what caused it and I haven't heard anything since then.”

Arlene had to be rescued from the home.

"I went up to St. Vincent's where Arlene was staying. And found out that she wasn't going to survive," Allard said. "She was 89 years old and had lung cancer before. So, there was too much smoke and too much damage to be able to do anything."

Now, Allard is preparing to fly to Denver to be by his wife's side. She has a collapsed lung, severe burns and is on a ventilator.

“She is struggling right now. I've talked to the doctors today and stuff and there is a chance that she doesn't... pull through. But hoping everything works out,” Allard said.

Allard's boss and friend, Lance Letasky, has set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

“I know that he definitely needs everything that he can think of,” Letasky said. “I just hope Billings really rallies around him and helps him in the way that he needs."

One of the family dogs is safe, but the other has not been seen since the fire on Tuesday.

“German Shepherd, black spots, maybe keep an eye out for him,” Letasky said.

Allard lost everything in the fire, and if anyone would like to donate clothing items, Letasky said to reach out to him on Facebook.

"I'd be more than willing to store whatever he needs for now to get back on his feet," Letasky said.

Even while dealing with the unimaginable, Allard remains grateful for the support he is receiving.

"I just wanted to say thanks to Lance and Lora Letasky for everything that they've done. Thank you to my mom and dad and Daniel and hopefully things look up," he said.