Fire injures two in Billings

BILLINGS — Two people are hospitalized after a fire raced through a mobile home on Billings Southside Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 11:00am at 3242 Phillip street. When Billings Fire Department crews arrived on scene, the home was already fully involved.

They rescued one person from the home. Another made it on her own, but had to airlifted to a burn center in Denver.

There's no word yet on the conditions of either victim.

The Fire Department was able to get the flames out quickly, but the home appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

