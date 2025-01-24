First Look 1-24-25: MetraPark enters immigration debate, Restaurant closures, Alcohol delivery considered

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-24-25

MetraPark offered to detain undocumented migrants

Yellowstone County commissioners offer MetraPark to house detained illegal immigrants

Yellowstone County commissioners are offering the use of MetroPark to detain illegal immigrants caught in the region.

The unprecedented decision comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border and sent orders to increase deportations.

In a letter to all four of Montana's congressional delegation commission chair Mark Morse says the commissioners want to help. Morse says MetraPark and its proximity to the airport could be a location that would work.

Billings businesses point to lack of capital in recent closures

Billings restaurants adapt to stay profitable

Several long-term businesses in Billings recently were forced to shut their doors, including Bin 119 and Wild Ginger.

The trend tracks back to last year, with several business owners saying that it is tough to make it if one doesn't have ownership that has capital to spend.

Others say the biggest disruption that could lead to closure is customer destabilization, like people working from home.

The Downtown Billings Association says the number of downtown visitors at noon has dropped since 2019.

Alcohol delivery considered at legislature

'No brainer': How a Montana bill could allow beer and wine deliveries to your door

Montana lawmakers are looking to pass a bill that would allow delivery of alcoholic drinks from services like DoorDash.

Billings state Representative Katie Melnikov is sponsoring House Bill 211.

If it passes, it would only allow delivery from businesses with off-premise alcohol sale licenses.

Grocery delivery services increased by 56% from 2022 to 2024.

Here's the latest weather forecast.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow on Friday and cooler across the weekend

