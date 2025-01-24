'No brainer': How a Montana bill could allow beer and wine deliveries to your door

BILLINGS — Drivers for companies such as DoorDash and Uber could soon be delivering beer and wine to residents if a new bill in the Montana Legislature passes.

According to Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, who sponsored House Bill 211, the service is offered in over 30 states. If it passes in Montana, it would only allow for businesses with off-premise alcohol sale licenses, such as grocery or convenience stores. Zolnikov also said from 2022 to 2024, grocery delivery services increased by 56% in the United States.

"A lot of the grocery stores in Montana see this as just a no brainer of, it's worked in other states. It's proven that it's safe. There's robust age identification. So, it's just kind of getting up with the times,” Zolnikov said on Thursday. "The trend of people wanting to be able to shop online for their groceries is increasing. So I think as we see that becoming more and more popular, it's just another way for grocery stores, pharmacies, etc. to offer more products to their customers."

Zolnikov said this bill has been in the works for three years, and safety measures would be in place. The delivery drivers would have to be 21 or older, need a license to deliver alcohol and carry an ID scanner to check the recipient is also of age.

“If you're going to the gas station and you've ever got your ID scanned, it's technology very similar to that, but it's portable. So, it goes with the delivery driver and they have a robust age verification process,” Zolnikov said.

A driver won't be allowed to deliver to someone who is visibly intoxicated, is on a college campus or in a public space.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 15.