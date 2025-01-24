Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow on Friday and cooler across the weekend

BILLINGS — Snow is falling across the area as we wake up on Friday morning in the wake of a cold front. North facing slopes along and south of I-90 aim to get the higher snowfall amounts. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight across the Beartooth and Red Lodge Foothills with 2-5" possible. Areas in and around Judith Gap in Wheatland County (also under a Winter Weather Advisory) may also pick up a few inches along with gusts up to 40 mph, so blowing snow could reduce visibility along 191, so be cautious while driving. Other projections Friday through Saturday morning: Red Lodge 2-3", Lewistown 3-4", Livingston 1-2", Columbus 1", Cody 1", Old Faithful 1". Other areas (including Billings) will generally get less than an inch.

A backdoor cold front will drop through eastern MT on Saturday, helping bring cooler temperatures across the weekend. High pressure moves in and begins a stretch of dominance across the area starting Saturday afternoon. As of now, expect dry conditions through late next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Friday then cool to the teens and 20s across Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front. Wind chills will dip below zero, especially during the overnight hours. Temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s on Monday through the end of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens on Friday night, below zero and single digits on Saturday night, mainly teens on Sunday night then teens and 20s on Monday night through the rest of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com