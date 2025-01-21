First Look 1-21-25: Trump back in the White House, Montana prison warden on leave, Billings robbery arrests

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-21-25

Donald Trump back in the White House

MTN News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump is back in the White House this morning. Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all turned out for the historic inauguration of the 47th president.

One Billings woman and her son also made the voyage, joining others in having their plans changed due to cold weather.

President Trump granted clemency to roughly 1,500 people who are facing charges or were convicted of crimes connected to the January 6 Capitol riot, including nine with direct Montana ties.

Montana State Prison warden on leave

MTN News

HELENA — The Montana Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday morning that Montana State Prison warden Jim Salmonsen was placed on leave, declining to give a reason.

Associate Warden Scott McNeil is now the acting warden at the prison. The Department of Corrections says no other information will be released.

Billings police arrest 2 following alleged armed robbery

MTN News

BILLINGS — Two people are behind bars after an armed robbery at a Billings Circle K on Grand Avenue. Twenty-year-old Thyssen Grable and a 17-year-old male from Billings are both facing charges of robbery and criminal endangerment.

The two are accused of trying to steal boxes of BuzzBallz alcohol, threatening to shoot store staff, and firing a gun several times while fleeing the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

Here's the latest weather forecast.