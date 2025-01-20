Billings police arrest 2 following alleged armed robbery

Two people were arrested early Monday morning following an alleged armed robbery at the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Billings, according to police.

Billings police said on social media that two males entered a business and picked up multiple cases of BuzzBallz alcohol. When confronted by an employee, one male allegedly threatened to shoot and kill workers, and the two left with three cases of BuzzBallz, according to police.

The two males got into a vehicle and allegedly tried to get the driver to run over a worker, but the driver refused, police said. The two then fled on foot.

When they were about 10 yards outside the business, police said about three or four gunshots were fired, though it was unclear where the gun was pointed. No one was injured.

The two were arrested on Alderson Avenue.

Police identified one man as Thyssen Grable, 20 of Billings. The second was a 17-year-old juvenile, who was not identified.

Police said they expect the two to face charges of robbery and criminal endangerment.