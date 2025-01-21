Billings residents still make trip to Washington, D.C. despite canceled events

A Billings woman, her son, and two of her friends were all set to watch President Trump's inauguration.

But weather forced the ceremony and parade indoors and hey decided to go anyway.

They no longer had the good seats, but they still wanted to experience an American tradition.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Donald John Trump for President of the United States.

“It was just a surreal moment to see him take the oath today with (Vice-President) J.D. Vance,” said Hertha Voorhis.

Vooris did not watch the inauguration the way she had planned.

But the staff for Sen. Steve Daine, R-Mont., hosted a watch party for about 50 from Montana.

“There was also Democratic supporters as well,” said Rush Voorhis, Hertha’s son.”There were supporters from each side of the aisle. It was kind of cool to see everyone embrace the moment, for sure.”

Rush grew up in Billings and now lives in Australia.

“So I've always voted for Donald Trump, but I've just never been a Trumpster, like my Mom,” Rush said. “Still a supporter. Just not a very in-depth supporter.

Rush says Australians show a great interest in U.S. elections and the presidential inauguration.

“They're very tuned in with the fact that the United States kind of, you know, runs the world a little bit,” Rush said. “The United States dollar is a very important thing, dictates a lot of the world's economy. So it's a very important thing, and people are very tuned in for sure.”

The Voorhises and their friends have seen the interest from the world in the United States capital city this week.

“Lots of people from even outside of the U.S.A.," Hertha said. "China, and there was a Hungarian couple. They were all here because they support President Trump so much.”

Being there with people who, who cared very deeply about it, so it was a very real moment for sure,” Rush said.