Federal agency investigates fatal Billings car wash accident

BILLINGS - A federal agency has launched an investigation into the death of a man at a Billings car wash.

Jacob Berry, a compliance officer with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Billings, confirmed Thursday the agency is investigating the April 9 fatal accident at Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 570 S. 24th St. W.

Billings police said officers responded to the incident, which they described as an "equipment accident." Police later said it appeared no foul play was involved.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the accident victim as 57-year-old Scott Xavier Williams of Billings. He died of blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

The car wash opened in January. It remains unclear if the business employed Williams.

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