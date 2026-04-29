FBI requests help finding 72-year-old man missing from Pryor

The FBI is seeking help finding a 72-year-old man missing for 10 days in Pryor.

Roland Plainfeather is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen April 19 wearing a thin, gray-colored jackets, black and white Puma shoes and a white baseball cap.

Authorities believe he may be in danger because of the cold weather and circumstances of his disappearance. He was listed under kidnappings/ missing persons on the FBI website.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the FBI's Billings Field Office at (406) 248-8487 or the Crow Agency BIA at (406) 638-2631. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

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