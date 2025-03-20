Fatal teen crashes spark push for driver safety education in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — Two recent fatal vehicle crashes involving teens in Yellowstone County have sparked discussion aimed at driver safety education and raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

The most recent crash occurred early Tuesday morning after a 17-year-old Laurel teenager died in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 west of town, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. Troopers said in a report that they suspected alcohol and drugs were possible factors and that he was not wearing a seat belt.

This follows another deadly incident earlier this month, when a 16-year-old girl from El Paso, Texas, died after a March 2 crash near Laurel at the intersection of South 72nd Street West and Neibauer Road. A 56-year-old woman passenger was injured and a 56-year-old man who was also a passenger was killed. Montana Highway Patrol says the collision was caused by the teen, who was the driver who pulled out in front of another car.

Koren Bloom, a paramedic and coordinator for Safe Kids of Yellowstone County, emphasized the importance of seat-belt use, and she shared troubling statistics.

“The number one cause of fatalities in our teen populations is motor vehicle collisions, and a lot of those are 100% preventable," said Bloom. “There is a lot of teens that do not buckle up. Buckling up is extremely important every time you're in the vehicle."

Safe Kids of Yellowstone County is an injury prevention program that helps educate families and children on safe driving practices, including for teens. Bloom also said that 42 teen fatalities occurred in Montana between 2020 and 2021 alone and stressed that the deaths of these young people have devastated families.

“When you are looking at 42 families that have been devastated and impacted just within the state of Montana within a two-year period, we know that we can do something about this and we are going out and doing that education for these students," said Bloom.

According to the program, one in four crash fatalities involve someone between the ages of 16 to 24. Most teen crashes, Bloom explained, happen close to home where teens feel more comfortable, and as a result, may not pay as much attention to the road.

"There are nationwide statistics showing that the closer you are to home, then the more familiar you are with that area and you're not paying as good of attention," said Bloom.

With these facts in mind, Safe Kids Yellowstone County launched the "Be the Change Fellowship" in the fall to raise awareness about distracted driving, seat-belt use, and impaired driving.

"We try to point out the importance of anything that takes your mind off of the task that you are doing, your eyes off the road, your hands off of the wheel, that is a distraction," said Bloom. "(The students) have learned tools that they can take back, and we have several students that are really excited about the program."

Next week, Safe Kids Yellowstone County will visit freshman students at Billings Skyview High School to discuss the dangers of distracted driving in the "What Do You Consider Lethal?" presentation. It will highlight the importance of seat-belt use and how to avoid peer pressure. The program encourages students to take responsibility for their safety by avoiding texting or phone use while driving and asking for a ride when impaired.

"Peer pressure makes it so that a lot of people don't want to have to speak up, but at the same time, we're trying to teach them that don't worry about it. Your parents will come and get you, no matter what the circumstances are," said Bloom. "I would much rather that they are dealing with consequences of the shame and having to look at me than I have to deal with the consequence of them not being here.”

The message has already resonated with many students, who are eager to take action to prevent more fatalities.

“All of them have been impacted by this, and so as soon as they hear about it, they want to make the difference," said Bloom. “I'm so excited about the program. I want to see the numbers come down. I know that the students can do that with the 'Be the Change.'"

Through education and community involvement, Safe Kids Yellowstone County aims to curb the rising teen driving fatalities and inspire safer, more responsible driving habits among young people. The program also highlights the Safe Roads Challenge app that rewards the user with gift cards for driving safely.

For more information, click here.