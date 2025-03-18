Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Laurel teen killed in single-car crash on Interstate 90

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

A 17-year-old Laurel boy died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 90 west of town, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The teen was heading east on the interstate just after midnight in a Ford Focus when he missed a curve just past the west Laurel exit and ran into the median, according to the highway patrol.

He hit a post, then re-entered the roadway and lost control, flipping the vehicle several times, according to the highway patrol.

The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Troopers said in a report that they suspect alcohol and drugs are possible factors.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader