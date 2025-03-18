Laurel teen killed in single-car crash on Interstate 90

A 17-year-old Laurel boy died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 90 west of town, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The teen was heading east on the interstate just after midnight in a Ford Focus when he missed a curve just past the west Laurel exit and ran into the median, according to the highway patrol.

He hit a post, then re-entered the roadway and lost control, flipping the vehicle several times, according to the highway patrol.

The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Troopers said in a report that they suspect alcohol and drugs are possible factors.