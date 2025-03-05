Watch Now
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash near Laurel

LAUREL - A man was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash recently near Laurel.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Wednesday that the crash happened Sunday at 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of South 72nd Street West and Neibauer Road.

The patrol said a 16-year-old female from El Paso, Texas, was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on Neibauer Road and came to a stop at the intersection with South 72nd Street West. The Nissan then went into the intersection and was struck by a Hummer driven by a 38-year-old man from Laurel.

The patrol report does not state which direction the Hummer was traveling, but notes that Neibauer Road is a through street for northbound and southbound traffic.

The driver of the Nissan was injured as was a 56-year-old woman passenger. A 56-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Nissan was killed. All three occupants are from El Paso, the patrol report states.

None of the occupants in the Hummer, including a 4-year-old child, were injured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, the patrol states.

