Family supports suicide prevention with car show fundraiser

BILLINGS— A Billings family and several friends hosted a car show Saturday to raise money for suicide prevention and counseling resources.

The “Fueling Hope” car show was held at the Harvest Church parking lot. Hundreds attended and had the opportunity to make donations toward organizations such as Tumbleweed, Riverstone Health and The Compassionate Friends.

The car show was held in memory of Marilyn Orendorff, who died by suicide in October in a Billings Heights field. She was 13 years old.

Related: Police investigating body found in field in Billings Heights

Courtesy of family Marilyn Orendorff

Her parents, Jason Orendorff and Tara Beans, said they wanted to make a difference, and decided to host a car show with the help of several friends.

They both expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support.

Related: ‘Overwhelming feelings’: Family and friends speak out following Billings teen suicide

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jason Orendorff and Tara Beans

"I cannot get over how great it is to live here and to have all of this, all of these people support us and love us,” said Jason.

"The whole community and the surrounding areas, I mean, everyone has been amazing. And I just hope that we have an impact on even just one life,” said Tara. “I hope Marilyn's proud of us.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

Tara and Jason said they will know soon how much money was raised. They hinted there could be more car shows supporting this cause in years to come.

“I have almost no doubt that we'll do it again,” said Jason.