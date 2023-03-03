Family identifies Billings homicide victim

BILLINGS — Family members have identified the 48-year-old homicide victim found at a residence on Tuesday at the 1600 block of 12th Street West as Susan LaForge of Billings.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email Thursday that police are still looking for 30-year-old Terrell Spotted Wolf, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Lennick said police don't know where Spotted Wolf is, but they have "been in contact with all surrounding agencies."

Courtesy Billings Police Department Terrell Spotted Wolf

According to her brother, Uggy LaForge, the family's main concern is Susan's 12-year-old son, who is now without a mother. Another family member has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs and as a trust for her son.

A close friend, Monica Borjon, said she learned of the news Wednesday, and she was shocked.

Courtesy photo

“Susan was a really good person,” Borjon said. "So upset, disappointed and angry. So many emotions, I guess... It didn't have to be this way.”

Police offered no other details on the case Thursday afternoon. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office directed media questions to Billings police. Lennick reiterated that police believe there is no danger to the public.

“This person is out there, and my friend is gone. She was so young,” Borjon said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but I can only imagine she didn’t deserve that.”