Death of Billings woman investigated as homicide

BILLINGS - Police have determined that the death of a woman at a residence was a homicide and officers released information about a "person of interest" in the investigation.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, Lt. Matt Lennick said the department upgraded what was initially reported as a suspicious death to a homicide. He did not release details about what led investigators to make that determination.

Lennick identified the victim as a 48-year-old local woman. He did not release her name or provide any information about how she was killed.

Investigators have identified 30-year-old Terrell Spotted Wolf as a "person of interest" in the investigation. The department released a photo of Spotted Wolf from 2021.

Courtesy Billings Police Department Terrell Spotted Wolf

The investigation began Tuesday at about 4:22 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a death at a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Street West. An initial investigation "indicated suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," Lennick said in the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police dispatch at 406-657-8200.

