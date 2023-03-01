Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Police investigating 'suspicious death' in central Billings

sirens generic.png
file photo
Siren
sirens generic.png
suspicious death ho.png
Posted at 5:33 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 20:03:38-05

Billings police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon in central Billings.

Police were called to a residential neighborhood on the 1600 block of 12th Street West near the intersection of Avenue C around 4:22 p.m., where they found the person dead.

Police said on social media that detectives are on the scene, but they gave no other details.

Crime scene tape was placed outside a gray-colored home, and the Billings police crime van was parked nearby.

Police said they believe there's no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App