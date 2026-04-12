BILLINGS — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Billings today to pedal for a purpose during Eagle Mount's fourth Cycle to Soar event.

The event benefits Eagle Mount, a nonprofit organization that has served nearly 700 people with disabilities for almost 40 years.

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Eagle Mount's Cycle to Soar event in Billings surpasses $85,000 goal

Several teams, each with multiple riders, faced off in fast-paced, 20-minute heats to tackle the challenge and raise money for the organization.

Executive Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera said this year's expectations were blown away, with donations topping their $85,000 goal.

"For our community to show up today, for our fourth annual cycle to soar, it just is amazing. And we've got people who have come every year for four years, and people for whom this is the first year they've come. All of them have that same level of excitement and just energy for helping Eagle Mount and for raising money in such a fun way," Mullowney Cabrera said Saturday.