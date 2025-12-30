Downtown Billings sees steady growth in 2025, even as some businesses close

BILLINGS — Downtown Billings added 25 new businesses in 2025, marking another year of steady growth even as rising costs and economic pressures forced some longtime favorites to close.

According to the Downtown Billings Association (DBA), the number of new openings was consistent with recent years and helped eliminate 25 ground-level vacancies. Four of the businesses relocated downtown, while others launched new concepts designed to attract both locals and visitors.

“It's been a good year altogether," said Mehmet Casey, the association's development director. "At worst, maybe an average year, but a good year nevertheless.”

Among the businesses finding success downtown is Doc Harper’s Tavern, a martini bar. The business recently added its newest expansion, The Waiting Room, a prohibition-themed speakeasy that opened in September next door to the longtime cocktail lounge.

Owned by Barb and Bruce Harper, Doc Harper’s has been a downtown staple for 11 years.

"We wanted something different than any place else in Billings, which I think we accomplished," said Barb.

“We just became part of downtown, and it was so natural, and it was so easy," added Bruce.

The Harpers said downtown Billings made expansion feel like a natural next step when the neighboring space became available. The Waiting Room has quickly gained popularity with its hidden bookshelf entrance through Doc Harper’s. Patrons ring a doorbell and are asked for the password before being let inside.

"Now it's not so much the newness anymore. I think it is just the words getting out and people like it," said Barb.

“We thought it might take a while, but people seem to say, 'let's get down there. It's so beautiful,'" said Bruce.

The DBA reported that the 25 new businesses include six retail shops, five health and beauty businesses, five service-based businesses, four coffee shops and bakeries, and several eateries. Casey said creativity and unique offerings have been key as consumer habits continue to evolve following the pandemic.

“Consumer habits continue to evolve ever since the pandemic, and so, businesses are often getting creative in the way they present themselves,” said Casey.

That creativity is on full display at Captain Scurvy’s Black Dragon Den on Minnesota Avenue. General manager Doug McIsaac said the medieval-themed restaurant has drawn strong interest with its immersive dining experience, complete with staff in character. McIsaac said many customers have found the restaurant while traveling through Billings, particularly during the summer.

“We put a Renaissance Festival under a roof," said McIsaac. "When we opened, we knew that the gimme could get people here. We knew we needed great food to get them to keep coming back.”

Despite the popularity, the restaurant has navigated some challenges.

"There definitely was a dip when the government shut down and all that going on," said McIsaac. "The other thing, pricing …The shrimp price went up almost double.”

Those problems hit several businesses in the area harder. Eight downtown businesses closed in 2025, including well-known spots such as Wild Ginger, Bin 119, and Buffalo Block.

Casey said surveys of both new and longtime businesses showed that the economy posed challenges, especially for food and beverage establishments.

"Especially when you look at the food and bev industry, cost of doing business is higher,” said Casey. "Cost of merchandise and products and delivery of them or distribution of them have gone up. Also, staffing has been a challenge.”

He added that not all closures were tied directly to the economy, with some businesses shutting down temporarily or closing for personal reasons.

Despite the closures, momentum is expected to carry into 2026. Casey said nine new businesses are already planned to open in the first few months of the year, including three retail establishments, two eateries, two in the service industry, and one coffee shop.

Several major development projects are also set to begin, including the construction of a seven-story Marriott hotel at 2704 Second Ave. N., redevelopment of the Old Billings Hardware building at 2802 Montana Ave. into retail and residential space, redevelopment of the Masonic Temple, and construction of the 12-story Futurity Tower at the current Downtown Billings Alliance offices.

“We're open for business, and we're welcoming more," said Casey. "We're going to be on the hunt for more also.”

For downtown business owners, the continued growth is encouraging.

“The more businesses we can get down here, the better, and that's what we feel, too, that we'll get more growth here," said Barb Harper.

"It's great to see the resurgence in downtown again," said McIsaac. “I think things are great downtown. It's only getting stronger."

Here is the full list of 2025 changes to downtown businesses, according to the DBA:

2025 New Business Openings:

1. Seth Royal Kroft Gallery at 207 N Broadway

2. Earthbound Cafe at 207 N Broadway

3. Billings Refill Shoppe at 2713 1st Ave N

4. Michelle's Pantry at 2123 1st Ave N

5. Magic City: Bell Book & Candle at 14 & ½ N 27th St

6. Tup Tim Thai at 2916 1st Ave N

7. Wicked Bull Trading Post at 112 STE B N Broadway

8. Frae Collective by Frae Everyday Goods at 116 N 29th St

9. Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Den at 2601 Minnesota Ave

10. Bearded Bean Coffee Co. at 3024 2nd Ave N

11. Maple Moose at 201 N. Broadway in Rock 31

12. Dragon's Gate Studio at 2913 3rd Ave N

13. Epic Nutrition & Energy at 212 N 29th St

14. The Waiting Room (Doc Harper's Speakeasy) at 118 N Broadway

15. H&R Block at 3330 4th Ave N

16. Maple Moose at 104 S. 29th Street at Rail Line Coffee

17. Rollhouse Bakery at 115 N 29th St

18. Blueprint MT at 2923 Montana Ave

19. White Lotus Realty at 2513 Montana Ave

20. Stahly's Engineering & Associates at 2817 2nd Ave. N in the Fratt building

21. Head Concepts at 302 N 29th St.

2025 Downtown Business Relocations:

1. Morup Wellness relocated to 219 N Broadway

2. CASA of Yellowstone County relocated to 550 N 31 St, Suite 240

3. Buchanan Capital Inc. relocated to 490 N 31st St, Suite 240, in the First Interstate Tower

4. Rain Soul Studio relocated to 208 N Broadway, Suite 500

2025 Downtown Businesses Closures:

1. Wild Ginger

2. Buffalo Block

3. Bin 119

4. Sassy Biscuit (now Rollhouse Bakery)

5. Rail Line Coffee (now Maple Moose)

6. Sarah's Mexican Food (Temporary closure)

7. Ebon (Temporary situation, seeking new downtown location)

8. Magic City: Bell Book & Candle at 14 & ½ N 27th St