MILES CITY— Custer County commissioners voted against joining a lawsuit against the Montana Board of Investments (BOI) and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) over the handling of the upcoming state forensic mental health facility.

Commissioners made the vote Tuesday afternoon, following a meeting with the public.

Watch the report:

Custer County commissioners vote no to joining lawsuit against state

Laurel C.A.R.E.D., a group opposing the facility coming to Laurel, had offered Custer County the opportunity to join the lawsuit as a plaintiff.

The group said in a letter to the commissioners that the proposed lawsuit is "about whether state agencies will be held accountable."

Related: Montana Board of Investments closes deal on Laurel land for proposed forensic mental health facility

“I don't disagree with the lawsuit, but I don't think Custer County should be in the lawsuit,” said Commissioner Kevin Krausz.

Custer County had presented Miles City to the state as a possible location for the facility but was turned down for Laurel in November. MTN learned Tuesday that the BOI purchased 114 acres west of Laurel for the facility.

Commissioners said anticipated costs from the lawsuit factored into their decision to not participate.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

“It was just alluded to that there would be costs associated, which could vary depending on how we chose… to participate in the lawsuit,” said Commissioner Jason Strouf.

“From a personal standpoint, I'd like to fight it and stop this type of behavior, but I'm not going to do it at taxpayer cost,” said Commissioner Jeff Faycosh.

Several Miles City residents spoke up in the meeting.

“Custer County has absolutely no business being involved in this thing,” said resident Bob Parker, during the meeting.

“We're fighting something that we can’t win,” said resident John Laney, who is executive director of the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council.

Some residents wonder what would have happened if the facility had come to Miles City.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Sara McIntyre

“I'm personally a student going into social work,” resident Sara McIntyre told MTN. “This would have posed an opportunity to have allowed students to have started in this place.”

“We opened the door to the possibility,” Laney told MTN. “Where (as) I think in Laurel they walked through the door and said, ‘Here you are.’”