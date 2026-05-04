Crow Agency woman killed in I-90 crash near Big Timber

BIG TIMBER - A 41-year-old woman from Crow Agency was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 on Sunday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at mile marker 374 near Big Timber at about 7:40 a.m.

The patrol states a 21-year-old woman from Pablo was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound when the vehicle swerved to the right and overturned.

The Crow Agency woman was a passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was injured and transported to Pioneer Medical Center.

The patrol reports that alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected factors in the crash.