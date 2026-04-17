Crispy Cones opens first Montana location on Billings West End

It's a new twist on the traditional ice cream cone: Crispy Cones opened first Montana location in Billings Thursday night in Shiloh Crossing near the AMC Theater.

The idea came to life after being pitched on the hit ABC TV show “Shark Tank”.

“It’s been a labor of love,” says Krystal Reeve, who owns the franchise with her husband, Brian.

They say Crispy Cones is revolutionizing soft ice cream with a recipe that is over 300 years old.

“It is completely authentic, straight from the Czech Republic. On the streets of Prague, you could go there today and find people making these cones. It’s like a chimney cake. It’s hand-rolled dough. Our dowels are straight from Europe. Our grills are straight from Europe. They custom-make them and ship them to us. And so, it’s totally authentic, 300-year-old recipe,” says Krystal.

“You can’t get this anywhere else in Montana, let alone the United States really. It’s really unique,” she says.

The dough cone is grilled rotisserie-style, covered with cinnamon and sugar and filled with choice of spreads, gourmet soft serve ice cream, fruit, or other toppings.

“We are excited to kind of bring something new to Billings, so we thought this would be the perfect thing to do it,” says Brian Reeve.

“I love that we are rooted in culture. I love that we are as authentic as you can get,” Krystal says.