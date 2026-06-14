COLUMBUS — An annual hillclimb event on Friday and Saturday attracted thousands of visitors to the community and raised money for Columbus Fire Rescue.

The Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, one of the largest events of its kind in the country, brought hundreds of dirt bike riders to Columbus, ranging from children to seasoned professionals.

Watch the report:

Columbus hillclimb attracts thousands of visitors, gives back to community

Many competed to get to the top of a tall hill off of Rapelje Road, while some competed in freestyle motocross events.

Related: Hillclimb brings skill and excitement to Columbus

Among the competitors was Jake Anstett from Port Angeles, Washington, the defending champion and one of the top hillclimbers in the world.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jake Anstett

"This hill can be very technical, and little mistakes can cost you a lot," Anstett said.

Anstett also has his sights set on international competition.

"I'm still waiting to get that opportunity to go over and race in France for the world hillclimb,” he said.

Freestyle motocross rider Brett Turcotte traveled from his home in British Columbia to compete. He told MTN it was his first time competing in Columbus.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Brett Turcotte

"That nerve goes away as soon as the gate drops, or you're told to go. You just turn that into adrenaline and use it for motivation to go fast." Turcotte said. "It's awesome to be down here in Montana and having a good time."

The weekend’s events also included fireworks and an auction.

Promoter Tyler Johnson, who owns Octane Addictions, told MTN all proceeds from the auction would go to Columbus Fire Rescue.

The fire department faced a setback in January when a truck struck one of its fire engines on the highway.

Related: Attention focused on Montana move-over law after fire truck hit on interstate

"My family grew up here, and I just try to bring back the money, then keep it in the community,” said Johnson.