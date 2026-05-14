Circle K celebrates employee's 30-year anniversary at Billings stores

One job. Thirty years.

Watch the video below:

Circle K honors employee's 30-year legacy in Billings

The Circle K at 105 Broadwater Ave. in Billings celebrated longtime employee Jerry Elliott's 30th anniversary Wednesday.

Elliott received a 30-year service pin and a plaque honoring the milestone at the store.

Instead of sitting back and enjoying the moment, Elliott was still in work mode, slicing up cake for customers and co-workers.

While Elliott said the "job can be challenging, it's a lot of fun," he added that he has had "a lot of great customers over the years."

Elliott's run includes working at Holiday stores, which Circle K purchased in 2017 and renamed within the last two years. After a stint at the downtown store, Elliott moved to the Rosebud Drive location, and he has spent the past nine years at his current store near Billings Central Catholic High School.

"A lot of teamwork goes into working at Circle K," Elliott said.

When it comes to the longevity behind the counter, he says, "if you love people, you can do this job forever."