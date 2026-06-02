COLUMBUS — A Broadview woman delivered a petition with more than 170 signatures to Stillwater County commissioners Monday in an effort to head off growing development of data centers in the region.

Kassi Solberg has been concerned about Quantica's data center and renewable energy plans in the region since the proposal emerged late last year in her hometown. She has since advocating against the proposed 5,100-acre artificial intelligence data center.

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Broadview woman seeking signatures to fight proposed data center

"It concerned me enough where I started thinking of ways where I could support my community," Solberg said. "Everyone needs to have a voice in this. I mean we should have a vote in this."

Quantica, which is backed by a leadership team that includes five Montanans, has stated that it will pay for its own power infrastructure. The company is seeking a capacity of 7,235 megawatts of energy in the region, which is rougly seven times the entire load of Montana's largest utility, NorthWestern Energy.

A Quantica spokesperson confirmed the company leases land in Yellowstone, Stillwater, and Golden Valley counties and that "the company is evaluating renewable resource development on some of this land."

While the petitions carry no legal weight, Solberg said she fears the potential growth of the data center and other energy infrastructure, such as a large-scale wind farm, in the region.

"I started petitions in all four counties that make up Broadview because of this," Solberg said. "We don't know where they're going. Every county needs to be proactive."

While Broadview is in northwestern corner of Yellowstone County, the rural, open space of the other three counties are nearby, which offer the possibility of development.

Current Stillwater County commissioners told MTN they have received no formal wind farm proposals, but Columbus resident Jeremiah Winstead, who is campaigning for county commissioner, said he is hearing concerns about large-scale energy development everywhere he goes.

"I can tell you that it's, by in large, not a very popular thing or a very popular idea," Winstead said.

Winstead said residents fear large-scale projects could affect agriculture, wildlife, and Montana's outdoor heritage.

"People's pushback on this is reasonable," Winstead said. "I think they need to be listened to."

Winstead said he understands AI development is not going away but wants Montana to proceed carefully.

"AI is a thing of the future, and it's something that is inevitable that's going to be happening," Winstead said. "I just don't want to see Montana be used as the guinea pig for that."

Related:

Community voices concerns over Broadview AI data center project

Developers of proposed Broadview data center respond to community concerns

Montana businessman sues Quantica over alleged stolen AI data center deal in Broadview