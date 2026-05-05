Boy Scout builds memorial garden at Billings Studio Theater

A local Boy Scout is leading a project to build a memorial garden at the Billings Studio Theatre.

Quinn Clark, a Life Scout with Troop 52, is working toward his Eagle Scout rank. Clark has performed in multiple productions at the theater, including Frozen Jr., and says the Billings Studio Theater and its community have helped shape his life.

"I just want to show my appreciation. The purpose is to memorialize the actors that have passed away, that have been in performances here and I just...wanted to honor them," Clark said.

Casey Visser, the theater's artistic director, spoke about Clark and his growth within the theater community.

"He's just a wonderful young man, good actor. So it's been fun to watch him kind of grow up with us here," Visser said.

The new garden will honor people involved in the theater and give the community a quiet place to reflect.

Clark and several volunteers and friends began construction on April 25. After gaining approval and completing planning, Clark reached out to local businesses for building donations. He says the project received almost all of its supplies through donations.

Clark has been in the Scouts for over five years and has served as Senior Patrol Leader over the past year. He is now ready to rank up to Eagle Scout.

After graduation, Clark says he hopes to continue to act and get involved in the performing arts.

Clark said he would like to thank everyone who donated their time to help construct the garden, as well as the local businesses that donated materials.

