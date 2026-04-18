BILLINGS — What began as a routine social media post quickly turned unsettling for a group of Billings women, raising concerns about online privacy and harassment.

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Billings women report harassment calls after posts in private Facebook group

Nearly a dozen women in a private Facebook group dedicated to sharing local driving incidents said they were targeted by a caller who obtained their personal information and made threatening phone calls.

The group, “Billings Reckless Drivers,” has nearly 40,000 members and serves as a place where users post photos and videos of unsafe driving. For Kaitlyn Love, one such post triggered a series of disturbing events.

Love said she uploaded dashcam footage showing a driver traveling the wrong way on Montana Avenue, a one-way street. Shortly afterward, she received an unexpected phone call.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Love has a dashcam in her car that records at all times.

“We just got this phone call. It was so random,” Love said. “He’s like, ‘Hey lady, why did you post me on Facebook?’”

After she hung up, he called again from a different number. Love said the caller claimed to be the driver in the video she posted and had somehow obtained her phone number.

“He just started arguing with me, and he's like, 'I'm going to get some lawyers, like I've got an attorney, and we're gonna sue you,” she said, adding that the man sounded intoxicated.

When Love offered to remove the post, she said the caller appeared more interested in provoking a reaction, and later admitted he was not the driver shown in the video.

"He was like, 'I wasn't even the person in the car, like how am I supposed to get content if you're not gonna fight with me?'" she said.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The experience left her uneasy.

“I was shaken up, because I was like, how'd this guy get my number? And I kind of felt like I was being watched,” said Love. “It's just kind of creepy because it's like your information's out there, and how do people access this?"

Love reported the incident to the group’s administrators. She soon learned she was not alone.

Jamie Rindahl, the group's founder and one of its administrators, said nearly 12 women have reported similar calls.

“It was very disappointing that somebody’s using this to prey on women,” Rindahl said. “This should be a safe place for people to vent.”

Related: Drive reckless, get shamed: Billings Facebook group aims to make streets safer

Initially, Rindahl said she thought the complaints were typical online disputes. That changed when members began sharing recordings of the calls.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jamie Rindahl is an admin for the "Billings Reckless Drivers" Facebook page.

Multiple women reported being contacted by someone identifying himself as “Jeremiah Smith III,” who referenced their names, phone numbers, and home addresses. The caller often threatened legal action, claiming an attorney named Daniel Carter would sue them.

Rindahl said members searched for the attorney through the state bar association but found no record of anyone by that name.

"Jeremiah Smith and Daniel Carter, same voice," said Rindahl.

After Rindahl posted a warning in the group, more women came forward with similar experiences. One woman reported that the caller threatened to drive by her home. Another said he falsely claimed responsibility for damaging her parked vehicle, then followed up with legal threats.

Facebook Rindahl's warning on Facebook

"Yesterday morning I was up to about nine (women), and this morning I'm up to about 11 or 12," said Rindahl. "He's abusing whatever platform he's using to obtain these women's cell phone numbers, their addresses, their places of work, calling and threatening them, and that's not okay."

Rindahl said she believes the caller is using fake names and phone numbers.

The incidents have been reported to the Billings Police Department, and members have been encouraged to file reports. A motive remains unclear.

"I don't know this guy's endgame," said Rindahl. “He's using fake name, fake phone numbers, fake everything, and putting the fear of God in these women."

Former sheriff and private investigator Mike Toth of Elite Investigations said situations like this are not uncommon and highlight how easily personal information can be found online.

"Do even a Google search of your name, all the stuff that'll come up, it's crazy," said Toth. “When you sign up for even stuff like a free giveaway, Best Buy … once you enter all that information, that gets out there, and then they sell your stuff to other people.”

Toth said social media users should review their privacy settings and remove sensitive information such as phone numbers, addresses, and birthdates.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mike Toth is a private investigator for Elite Investigations and has over 20 years of law enforcement experience.

"You need to just really secure your profile," said Toth.

He also cautioned that legitimate attorneys do not make threatening phone calls.

"That doesn't happen," said Toth. "The attorney wouldn't call them, they would have someone like us, or they'd send a letter, and it'd be official. Then you could call that law firm and make sure it's real and came from them."

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If contacted, Toth advises people not to engage and contact the authorities if the call feels threatening.

“I wouldn't even engage with them when they call you. Just say, 'You know what, call my attorney,' and then block their number," said Toth.

For Love, the experience has changed how she approaches social media.

“Even if everything's private, it's not really private," said Love. "Our information is still out there, and so just be aware of that."