Billings woman with NASA ties says Artemis II brings hope

A Billings woman has been passionate about space before Apollo 11 astronauts first stepped on the moon in 1969.

Florence Gold has turned that passion into opportunity to mentor students in NASA’s high school students united to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program.

Watch Artemis II story here:

Billings woman with ties to NASA says Artemis II brings hope

Gold says Artemis II is much more than a space mission.

“Nineteen-seventy-two was the last time we went to the moon, and I've been looking forward to this for over half a century,” Gold said.

Gold's interest in space didn't just start with Apollo. It predates it.

For her, every mission is more than just about rockets and astronauts. It's about hope.

“Going back to the moon and Mars and beyond has always inspired me. For hope to bring more peace and goodwill throughout all of mankind,” Gold said.

And it's not just inspiration. Space fuels technology that changes everyday life on Earth.

“Google Maps, you know, your little laptops now, all these things were advanced because of space exploration,” Gold said. “Who knows what technology is going to come now? I have no idea, but I can't wait to see what it is.”

Gold is retiring after this year, and for 18 years she's led students in HUNCH and they've designed real tools for real missions.

She has mentored students in Wyoming, California, New Jersey and Montana.

“A lot of people dream of being astronauts, and I think this is just my part to be able to be an astronaut in my own little bit because I don't think I'd ever like to go into outer space,” Matt Wallila said as a Laurel High School student in 2006.

From Laurel High School to Billings Central High School to the Career Center, Gold has helped launch Dreams.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity for sure, and just to be able to do that was amazing,” Kylee Hraban said as a Central High School student in 2013.

“This is one of the coolest opportunities I've ever gotten,” Kameron Ball said as a Billings Career Center student in 2023. “I mean, there's really nothing like it.”

Gold says those students don't just care about space; they care about Earth.

“I wish everyone could meet these students because they are absolutely amazing and they care about the Earth and the world and space exploration,” Gold said. “I'm so proud of them.”

And with Artemis II’s flight from launch to every burn, she believes the future is closer than ever.

“This is an amazing success,” Gold said. “It was picture perfect, the launch. This mission, Artemis II, is absolutely leading the way for us to go safely back.”