Billings West End residents concerned over proposed development near popular trail area

BILLINGS — Residents in a Billings neighborhood are raising concerns over a proposed development that could change access to a long-used community trail.

The proposal comes from the Yellowstone Country Club, which is requesting to rezone 7 plots of land so that the space can be sold for housing.

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West End Billings residents concerned over proposed development near popular trail area

A few of the lots are inside a neighborhood on Ben Hogan Lane. For decades, an unofficial trailhead to the city’s rims has existed there, and nearby neighbors said it's popularly visited.

“It’s nature. It’s scenery,” said Cody Hoefle, who lives near the trail. “It’s hiking, biking, recreation, and health. It's why we love to live in Montana.”

Hoefle and his family are among the many concerned about the trail's future. Another worried resident is Maribeth Daines, who has lived in the neighborhood for 37 years.

“I’ve raised three kids here and we were up on the rims all the time,” Daines said. “They ride their bikes here, they walk here, they run here. So, it’s really used a lot, not just by our neighborhood but by the whole community.”

Now, that could change. According to Yellowstone Country Club Board President Jeff Mrachek, plots of land are being sold to help fund past and future projects. Most recently, the golf course at the country club was renovated.

Hoefle, who is also a long-time member at the Country Club, said he was surprised by the announcement.

“I get a letter in my mailbox that they want to try and rezone this land and turn it into homes and development,” Hoefle said. "I think it should be an easy no vote for the city."

The idea is not sitting well with Hoefle's 10-year-old daughter Hattie Hoefle.

“Hopefully this doesn’t actually get built," Hattie said. "Hopefully they don’t follow through on this. Me and my friends literally always come out here."

Daines is also a longtime member of the club and agrees with the Hoefle's concerns.

“It’s just really sad that they’re going to sell this for houses, and then all the trails to get up there are gone,” Daines said. “Everyone enjoys it, and I just don’t understand why they want to ruin it here.”

Mrachek says those concerns may be overstated. In an email to MTN, he explained that the hope is to keep the trail access open.

"Our intention is to continue to allow access to the trails," Mrachek wrote. "We have designed the lot lines with the community in mind — intentionally creating lot lines that preserve and do not interfere with existing informal walking trails."

The city council is expected to vote on the proposed rezoning on Monday.

Hoefle fears that approval of the rezoning could set a bad precedent.

“This decision will end up in your neighborhood," Hoefle said. "Your neighborhood is next, and then where does that stop?”