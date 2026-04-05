Billings Walmart evacuated for second straight Sunday due to supposed gas leak, fire

BILLINGS — For the second consecutive Sunday, the Billings west end Walmart on King Avenue was evacuated due to safety concerns.

The evacuation took place before noon, with shoppers finding locked front doors and the employees fleeing to the Pizza Ranch parking lot for safety.

Details remain limited as to why there was an evacuation, though it is believed to be caused by a supposed gas leak.

Shoppers like William Barfels were concerned when they arrived at the business Sunday.

"Well, over at the Pizza Ranch, there was all of the Walmart employees, which was kind of odd," Barfels said Sunday. "There was a fire truck out front, they had it blocked off and everyone that came up to the doors was being turned away. Honestly, I was afraid it was a shooting or something like that."

Last Sunday, the store was evacuated due to a fire, which Billings Fire Department confirmed to be caused by packaging material catching fire in a commercial freezer unit.

Both evacuations were lifted rather quickly, with operations returning to normal today before 1 p.m.