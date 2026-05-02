BILLINGS — The Billings Area Family Violence Task Force held a meeting Saturday to discuss domestic violence in the community, drawing a larger crowd than usual.

Task Force Chair Chelsey Handford said the group's core mission remains focused on awareness.

"Our goal is educating the community about domestic violence," Handford said Saturday.

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Billings task force meets to address domestic violence in the community

Handford said she was encouraged by the turnout.

"I'm really happy today that people are here and want to help out and I just think the education is so important," Handford said.

Handford is always looking to recruit more members to join since they are looking to put on the McGuire Conference in September.

"We're really hoping to get some more members to help us plan and organize our McGuire Conference this year. We would like to focus on children and the impact of domestic violence to children," Handford said. "I think there's a lot of miseducation out there about how children are impacted and what needs to happen to support our children so that we can stop those abusive cycles."

Handford said the outrage following Shawna Hart's death should serve as a catalyst for change.

"I think people are more outraged. And so my hope is that people really do understand or they they do learn that this is serious. And that it needs to be taken serious and that there needs to be more education. There needs to be more resources for our victims," Handford said.

While the task force has met many times before, Saturday's discussion sparked new interest from community members who wanted to see the work up close and join the fight against domestic violence.

Advocate and survivor Lily Aimone said she had strong feelings about what it took to bring people to the table.

"I'm kind of sad that it took, you know, all of this rage and anger for us to lose another woman to get the community involved to show up to the meetings, but I'm very glad I was in attendance," Aimone said.

Aimone said meaningful change requires a united front.

"We need to use our voices and need to band together as a community. Other resources can help each other," Aimone said.

Aimone said her experience as a survivor gave her something her abuser could never take away.

"I'm using the one thing that my abuser could not take from me, which is my voice," Aimone said.

She said that voice must be used to push for both education and stronger laws.

"Education saves lives. A lot of people are uneducated. We need to educate the public," Aimone said. "Clearly the laws in place are failing. Women are dying. So if women are dying, that means the laws aren't strong enough."

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