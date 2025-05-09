Billings students and clergy react to election of first American-born pope

BILLINGS — The bells of St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral rang out across downtown Billings Thursday as white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel, marking the election of a new pope and a historic first for the Catholic Church.

Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old Chicago native, was chosen as the next leader of the Catholic Church. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, the first American ever to be elected to the papacy.

After his election, Father Leo McDowell hung yellow and white banners at the front of the church as a sign of jubilation.

“The exciting part about today was when somebody came and knocked on the door and said, 'Father, white smoke!'" recalled McDowell. “From then on, my heart was just racing and excited."

The news of a new pope came a day earlier than expected for McDowell, but the selection of an American-born pope was even more unexpected.

“Father John Pankratz and I were talking about the fact that they'll never be an American in our lifetime, then find out that he was picked," said McDowell.

As cheers erupted in St. Peter's Square, so did the classrooms at Billings Central Catholic High School, where students had been studying the conclave since the passing of Pope Francis in April.

Seniors Cole Hoffman and Daniel Apostol were in the middle of a test when the new pope was selected.

“I remember the first thing I looked at on my phone was I got a text from a friend just chanting, 'USA!' and 'We got a pope from the Americas,' which is pretty fun,” recalled Hoffman.

"I walked out, and there's crowds of people in the hallway. I'm like, 'What's all this about?'" said Apostol. "I think it's pretty exciting to know that the US is represented there. It's actually very shocking."

Even their theology teacher, Father John Pankratz, was caught off guard.

"I've said to people many times, many times, I never thought there would be an American Pope in our lifetime, and I was dead wrong," echoed Pankratz from McDowell's same sentiment. "Our lesson plans have kind of gone out the window, but that's okay because it's living history.”

Just the day prior, Pankratz's students participated in a mock conclave, and almost none predicted Pope Leo would be chosen. However, the students are still proud to see an American diplomat in the church.

"I didn't even know, in all honesty, that there was the US in the running," said Apostol. “For this to happen on like the second day and the fifth election time is just like, it's kind of a way of knowing, like (the cardinals) knew who was going to be the next Pope in a sense.”

"There's a certain sense of pride of like finally having that contribution or historical marking to the Catholic church, especially coming from the Americas," added Hoffman.

For Pankratz, the moment is more than just a headline, but a turning point for the students themselves in the past several weeks of historic events.

"This new pope, Pope Leo, he will be the pope for these guys into their adulthood, and so, it's a significant moment for the church, but also for them," said Pankratz. "To be able to walk with them through that was certainly very special.”

While the legacy of Pope Leo XIV has yet to be decided, it is certainly a day Catholics in Billings and around the world will never forget, and hope he will bring a renewed sense of connection and leadership.

"Maybe Leo the 14th might have that ability to help people, maybe look at where they are and come to know Jesus in a more personal way. That's my hope," said McDowell.

“It's one of those moments in your life where I can remember where I was when Pope Francis got elected, and now I'll always remember that I was at Central Catholic High School when Pope Leo got elected," said Pankratz.