Billings priests reflect on the memories and legacy of Pope Francis

BILLINGS — The passing of Pope Francis on Monday is being felt deeply around the world and right here in Billings.

Watch the story here:

Billings priests remember the legacy and memories of Pope Francis

On Easter Monday, the bells of St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral rang solemnly, not only in observance of the holy day but also to mark the death of the beloved religious figure for millions of Roman Catholics. Parishioners gathered in the cathedral for a memorial mass, honoring the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 following a stroke and heart failure.

“We're really sad that the Pope has passed, and as they say in Rome, 'The chair is empty,'" said Eugene Wiesner, a fourth-degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. “We're all grieving in the church right now.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A photograph of Pope Francis taken by Leo McDowell was placed in St. Patrick's for a memorial mass.

Inside the cathedral, a photograph of Pope Francis captured by Father Leo McDowell during a visit to the Vatican stood at the altar as he and Father John Pankratz led the congregation in prayer.

“It's been exciting to be able to be that close to him and to hear his message, and I'll remember those times at St. Peter's Square when he has gone through the square and I was there," said McDowell. “A lot of Catholics, there’s not the opportunity so it was great to be able to be a part of that."

His death, coming just a day after Easter in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus for Catholics, felt shocking but symbolic to many of the faithful.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Father Leo McDowell addresses the room during Monday's mass service.

“He offered that blessing yesterday. In that sense, the resurrection, sense the joy, and so him dying the next day kind of helps tie in with that whole idea that faith and resurrection," said McDowell.

"I think my first reaction was just sadness. We call him the Holy Father, not for no reason. He's our spiritual father and he's the leader of the church on earth," added Pankratz. “I think it's a time of mourning, but also rejoicing, and I think he would have wanted that. I think he would have wanted us to rejoice in the resurrection and yes, we mourn, but we don't mourn as people without hope."

Pankratz also shared a personal memory of meeting the Pope during his seminary studies in Rome, making the day extra meaningful for him.

“I still remember the date, it was February 3rd, 2020," said Pankratz. "We came in and I was introduced to him by Bishop Orfel and he smiled and I said, "Buongiorno Santo Padre," which is 'good day Holy Father' in Italian, shook his hand and he handed me a rosary as he was handing a rosary to all the seminarians who were there.”

Father John Pankratz Father John Pankratz of St. Patrick’s met Pope Francis during his seminary study in Rome in 2020.

While the interaction was brief, it left a lasting impression.

"I remember he particularly said to stay close to the Blessed Virgin Mary in our seminary and in our priesthood," said Pankratz. "A very kind old man, and the thing too I just can't imagine is you're meeting all these people all the time, and so just his warmth and his smile and thinking that for him this is just another day in the office, but for us and for me particularly, it was a special day.”

John Pankratz Father John Pankratz (third from left) had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis in 2020 during his seminary studies.

Pope Francis will be remembered by many in Billings and around the world for his kindness and compassion toward humanity. He championed the poor, embraced marginalized communities such as migrants and the LGBTQ+ community, and spoke out against violence in global conflict zones, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

“The job of the Pope is to try to reach hearts and he was able to do that, not only for Catholics but even for those who are not Catholic," said Pankratz. "He certainly will have a lasting impact on the church and on Catholics and the world over just the way he represented our Lord and the way he represented the faith.”

The clergy anticipates the selection of a new priest in the coming weeks, but until then, Pope Francis's legacy will live on within the world of Catholicism.

“I feel at peace that he's gone to heaven now. I'm very peaceful about it, but we will miss him a great deal. He was a good Pope. He was a good Holy Father," said Wiesner.