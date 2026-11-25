BILLINGS, Mont. — At Senior High in Billings, poetry is moving off the page and into song. The choir has teamed up with a composer from Portland, Oregon, who is turning students' words into three original compositions.

Senior High students submitted 18 poems for the project. Three were chosen to become original choral pieces.

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Billings Senior High choir students turn poetry into original choral music

Choir director Jacoby Holte brought in Portland composer Chris Manu to put music behind the students' words.

"I just really like the way Chris writes, and he was so excited about the project and so excited about doing something for a school that is you know, not

necessarily historically recognized," Holte said.

As Holte read through the submissions, one theme kept coming through: the weight of sound and silence.

"So much of the poetry really rooted in very strong mental health crises and about how, how traumatic sound can be, how traumatic silence can be," Holte said.

Ariana Demarest's poem was one of the three selected. Her work explores sound and silence, comparing them to themes of memory and legacy.

"It's about death, and it's talking about when we go what of us will stay, like will our friends remember the good of us the bad of us, and like what will that do for future generations," Demarest said.

For Demarest, who already writes her own music, hearing a composer interpret her words feels almost unreal.

"They're gonna take our poems and use it as lyrics for the music," Demarest said. "I write my own music. I write like poetry for my own stuff. But to actually have like a real like composer write with my poem is like actually insane."

Even for students whose poems weren't chosen, there's still the anticipation of hearing what those words will become.

"I think poetry is such an important part of chorus," Eleanor Barthel said.

For Barthel, the power may come from what the choir sings and the moments when it doesn't.

"I'm sure there's going to be the most lovely heart-wrenching beauty in the silence, but I am very curious to see what he does with sound and see if we can really get some just powerful sound, because this choir has some powerful sound in it," Barthel said.

The music is still being written. But soon, words that once lived on a page will belong to an entire choir.

"It's really, really cool and exciting to see such a wide variety of text," Holte said.