BILLINGS — Hundreds of people filled the streets of downtown Billings Saturday for the 43rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, braving cold temperatures and snow to take in the floats, music and festive atmosphere.

One of the entries in the parade was a vintage beer bottle car — a creative project that came together in just a matter of months.

Becky Jeter said she had the idea after finding an old photo.

Watch people talk about the St. Patrick's Day celebration:

Billings rings in St. Patrick's Day with its 43rd annual parade

"I showed my friends Jon and Deb Skiles a picture from 1910 of an old beer bottle car," Jeter said Saturday.

From there, the group got to work turning the concept into a parade-ready build.

"Debbie went online and found a 1925 Model T and we drove down to Salt Lake City and bought it and brought it back and stripped it off and we built the beer bottle out of wood and sheet metal," Jon Skiles said.

The turnaround was fast.

"I asked if they could make it and two and a half months later here we are," Jeter said.

The beer bottle car was not the only standout entry. A replica Viking ship also made its way down the parade route, built and crewed by members of Sons of Norway Lodge 449.

President Jill Dale said the ship was a community effort.

"That was locally created by our Lodge members. And it is a replica of a Viking ship," Dale said.

Dale said the entry was meant to honor Scandinavian heritage.

"To celebrate the Viking heritage of the Norwegian culture. The different medallions here, or also it's a special kind of painting called rosemaling that was also crafted locally by our members," Dale said.

Despite the cold and snow, spectators lined the streets to watch the procession. Kasia Opp said getting out of the house was worth it.

"We just wanted to venture out of the house, see the parade, and not be home-bound," Opp said.

She added that the weather was no reason to stay home.

"We're teaching the kids young that we'll get out and about and just dress warm," Opp said.

Although outdoor street festivities were canceled, the celebration continued indoors. At Hooligan's Sports Bar, the party had been going since 9 a.m. Parade-goers made their way there after the procession wrapped up.

Kristy Halderman said the atmosphere inside was exactly what she was looking for.

"The vibe's been pretty good, pretty chill," Halderman said.

She said the turnout, given the forecast, was impressive.

"I think for the weather, a lot of people are still coming out and having a really good time," Halderman said.

And for those already inside, the snow outside was not a factor.

"Once you're out it's not dampening any spirit of anybody who's already here," Halderman said.